DSW stock heads for biggest one-day gain in 12-year history as sales turn positive

DSW says it’s now prepared for the all-important holiday shopping season, with a solid online setup that’s already reaping rewards, with increases in mobile traffic driving a 27% increase in digital sales.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
