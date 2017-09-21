The net worth of households climbed by $1.7 trillion in the second quarter, on the continued rally in the stock market as well as the continued expansion of house prices.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Valerie Plame Wilson tweets story blaming Jews for pushing America’s wars - September 21, 2017
- Economic Report: Household net worth climbs by $1.7 trillion as stock market rises - September 21, 2017
- Trump unveils new North Korea sanctions as China cuts off banking ties - September 21, 2017