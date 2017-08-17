Economic Report: Yellen should just say no if Trump wants to keep her on as Fed chief, ex-colleague says

A former colleague of Federal Reserve boss Janet Yellen said she should walk away from central bank at the end of her term in 2018 to preserve her reputation even if President Trump reappoints her.
