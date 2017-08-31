Ellie Mae to buy Velocify for $128 million in cash

Mortgage origination company Ellie Mae Inc. said late Thursday it has signed an agreement to buy sales platform Velocify for $128 million in an all-cash deal. The companies will offer lenders “a complete digital lead capture and conversion solution for creating interest, turning that interest into an application and then funding that loan quickly and at a low cost,” Ellie Mae said in a statement. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter and will have no impact on third quarter financials, Ellie Mae said. Ellie Mae will provide additional financial details when it reports third-quarter results in November. Shares of Ellie Mae were flat in late trading after ending the regular session down 0.2%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story