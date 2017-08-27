Epic flood in Houston after Hurricane Harvey being called a ‘devastating disaster’

The worst storm to hit Texas in more than a generation is leaving epic flooding in its wake that has left many of the citizens of Houston sitting atop their roofs for safety, with officials speculating that rising waters could be a problem for weeks or months.
