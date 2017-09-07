Equifax breach risks 143 million Americans’ data, stock plunges 13%

Hackers used a website vulnerability to breach credit-reporting firm Equifax Inc.(TICKER:EFX), possibly accessing personal data from up to two-thirds of the adult population of the U.S., the company disclosed late Thursday.
