Equifax executives subject to criminal probe: report

The U.S. Justice Department has begun a criminal investigation into sales of stock by Equifax Inc. executives, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the investigation. The probe will look into the stock sales of its chief financial officer, John Gamble; its president of U.S. information solutions, Joseph Loughran; and its president of workforce solutions, Rodolfo Ploder. The Securities and Exchange Commission is working with the Justice Department on the investigation into whether they violated insider trading laws by selling stock after the company discovered it had been hacked but before disclosing the breach to the public, the report said. The transactions were not disclosed in regulatory filings for pre-scheduled trading activities. Lawmakers, state attorneys general and several regulators are scrutinizing the breach that compromised the privacy of 143 million U.S. consumers, according to Equifax statements. Equifax shares have fallen 35% since the breach was disclosed on Sept. 7 after the market close. The company and the executives didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comment.

