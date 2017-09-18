Equifax suffered previously undisclosed hack in March: report

Equifax Inc. suffered another, previously undisclosed hack in March, according to a Bloomberg News report late Monday, raising new questions about the massive data breach it suffered earlier this summer. In a statement to Bloomberg, Equifax said the March hack was not related to the one that exposed personal and financial data of up to 143 million Americans between May and July, but sources told Bloomberg that the same intruders were responsible for both breaches. The earlier hack raises even more questions about Equifax’s security measures, as well as the unusual stock sales by three executives immediately after the company learned about the bigger breach in August. The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into those trades, Bloomberg reported earlier Monday, focusing on whether those executives violated insider trading laws.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story