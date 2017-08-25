Europe Markets: European stocks fight for gains as countdown to Draghi speech begins

European stock markets swing between small gains and losses early on Friday, as investors gear up for the main event of the week: speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
