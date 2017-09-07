Europe Markets: European stocks hold steady in runup to ECB update

European stocks held broadly steady on Thursday, with gains for car makers offsetting losses for banks, as investors waited to find out whether the European Central Bank is ready to wind down its bond-buying program.
