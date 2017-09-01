European Markets Finished Higher Despite Weak U.S. Jobs Report

The European markets ended Friday’s session in positive territory. Early gains were sparked by solid manufacturing data from the China, the U.K. and the Eurozone. The markets stumbled a bit in the afternoon, following the release of the weaker than expected U.S. jobs report, but managed to hold most of the gains.
