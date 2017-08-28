European Markets Pulled Back Due To Euro Strength

The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with small losses. The markets were under pressure due to the surge in the value of the Euro, which hit over a 2-year high against the U.S. dollar. The currency jumped after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi refrained from talking down the Euro at the Jackson Hole conference. Draghi did not express concern about a strong euro zone currency, as some market participants had expected.

