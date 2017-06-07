European Shares Broadly Higher; Banks Underperform

European stocks were broadly higher on Thursday, despite ongoing concerns about the political outlook in Europe and the Trump administration’s possible withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Investors also took weak Chinese manufacturing data in their stride.
