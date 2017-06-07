European Shares Poised For Firm Start

European stocks are seen opening slightly higher on Thursday as oil prices rebounded in Asian deals on weak stockpile data and a Times/YouGov poll showed Britain’s ruling Conservatives are still leading Labour by three points ahead of June 8 election.
