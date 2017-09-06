European stocks were trading lower on Wednesday, on track for a third day of losses as geopolitical tensions continued to simmer and investors waited for the outcome of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy meeting, scheduled for Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Retreat For Third Day - September 6, 2017
- FTSE 100 Extends Losses As Financials, Housebuilders Drop - September 6, 2017
- CAC 40 Extends Losses Ahead Of ECB Meeting - September 6, 2017