European Shares To Open On Cautious Note

European stocks may open flat to slightly lower on Wednesday after five days of gains. The dollar rose against the yen amidst a spike in U.S. yields, while sterling and the euro added to overnight gains ahead of the Bank of England’s rate setting meeting and U.S. inflation data, both due on Thursday.
