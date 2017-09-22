Facebook drops stock split, Zuckerberg credits stock’s rise

Facebook Inc. will not execute a stock split that creates a non-voting class of shares after facing an investor lawsuit, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced Friday afternoon. Zuckerberg wanted the stock split to ensure he remained in control of Facebook even while donating a massive amount of his stock to an LLC he and his wife Priscilla created to support philanthropic causes. In his announcement on Facebook, Zuckerberg said the increase in Facebook’s stock price allows him to avoid creating a non-voting class of stock. “Over the past year and a half, Facebook’s business has performed well and the value of our stock has grown to the point that I can fully fund our philanthropy and retain voting control of Facebook for 20 years or more,” Zuckerberg wrote. “As a result, I’ve asked our board to withdraw the proposal to reclassify our stock — and the board has agreed.” Facebook stock has increased 48.2% in 2017, pushing its market capitalization to near $500 billion, while the S&P 500 index has gained 11.7% in that time. Zuckerberg was set to testify next week in a Delaware court where investors were fighting the split, but that session was suddenly canceled Friday, amid rumors of a settlement between Facebook and investors.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story