Facebook signs huge office-space lease in San Francisco: report

Facebook Inc. has signed a huge office lease in San Francisco with room for 2,000 to 3,000 employees, the San Francisco Business Times reported Wednesday. The social media giant, which is headquartered 35 miles south in Menlo Park, will occupy 50 floors — 436,000 square feet — of a skyscraper that is still under construction. The 70-story tower at 181 Fremont is scheduled to open by the end of the year, and is close neighbors with the Salesforce Tower, now the city’s tallest building. Facebook’s office-space deal is reportedly the largest in San Francisco in the past three years. Facebook is the latest tech giant to make a significant footprint in San Francisco. Just this year, Salesforce.com Inc. , Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google have signed office-space deals in the city.

