Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday broad changes to its political ad policies including increased human scrutiny and an effort to give its two billion-strong user base more transparency into who is paying for what political advertising.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Facebook to crack down on election ads, turn 3,000 over to congressional investigators - September 21, 2017
- Bitcoin chatter on Reddit is up 930% this year. So… is THIS the top? - September 21, 2017
- Tom Price’s trips on private jets cost taxpayers more than $300,000: report - September 21, 2017