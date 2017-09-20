Fed sets plans to reduce balance sheet after nine years of buildup

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that, for the first time in nine years, it will start reducing the size of its massive balance sheet. In a unanimous and widely anticipated decision, the Fed said in October it will start reducing its $4.5 trillion balance sheet by $10 billion per month. The Fed as expected kept its targeted federal funds rate between 1% to 1.25%, and said the devastation caused by hurricanes is not likely to materially alter the course of the economy over the medium term. The Fed’s interest rate projections, known as the dot plot, still suggest an interest-rate hike in December and three more in 2018. The Fed did reduce the median estimate of 2019 interest rates to 2.7% from 2.9% and said in the longer run that rates will reach 2.8% from a previous estimate of 3%.

