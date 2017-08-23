FTC approves Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods

The Federal Trade Commission said it’s decided not to pursue an investigation of Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods . In a brief statement, Acting FTC Bureau of Competition Director Bruce Hoffman said the agency examined whether the deal “substantially lessened competition under Section 7 of the Clayton Act, or constituted an unfair method of competition under Section 5 of the FTC Act.”

