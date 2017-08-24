Futures Movers: Oil falls as Hurricane Harvey sparks fear that storm damage could sap demand

Oil prices end sharply lower Thursday as pressure from the risk of weaker energy demand in the wake of a potential Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico outweighs the typical price boost associated with the prospect of production disruptions in the region.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Ulta Beauty shares fall as company’s sales growth slows - August 24, 2017
- Dow, S&P 500 end lower as grocers get whacked - August 24, 2017
- Broadcom falls despite earnings beat ahead of iPhone launch - August 24, 2017