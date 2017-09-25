Crude-oil prices settle higher Monday, lifting Brent crude to its highest finish in more than two years, as data show oil producers’ strong commitment to their output-cut agreement and as talk of an extension to the deal grows.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil rallies, lifting Brent crude to a more than 2-year high - September 25, 2017
- Tim Mullaney: Trump gets sacked in the culture wars - September 25, 2017
- Apple fanboys, rejoice! Apple Park looks glorious in this aerial sunset tour - September 25, 2017