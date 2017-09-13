Futures Movers: U.S. oil prices rally as U.S. supplies rise less than expected, global output declines

Oil prices tally a third-straight session gain Wednesday, buoyed by a report from the International Energy Agency that showed global crude production fell for the first time in four months in August. Traders also weigh weekly data from the U.S. government revealing a smaller-than-expected rise in crude supplies.
