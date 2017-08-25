Gasoline ends barely higher after touching a 5-month high

Gasoline futures eked out a small gain Friday, but that marked a hefty retreat from the nearly five-month highs it saw earlier in the session. Oil prices, meanwhile, settled higher, paring a loss for the week as Hurricane Harvey, bearing down on the Gulf Coast, threatened to disrupt refinery activity, as well as energy production and demand. September gasoline rose less than half a cent, or under 0.2%, to end at $1.667 a gallon, after touching a high of $1.741. For the week, it still rose 2.6%. October West Texas Intermediate crude added 44 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $47.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It was down 1.6% for the week.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story