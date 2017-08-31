Gold prices resume rise, climb about 4% for the month

Gold prices finished higher Thursday, ending at a fresh 11-month high and gaining roughly 4% for the month. Investors have been encouraged by the precious metal’s ability to climb above the former resistance level of $1,300 an ounce. Weakness in the dollar this month also provided a boost for dollar-denominated gold. December gold added $8.10, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,322.20 an ounce.

