Gold prices suffer worst single-session decline since July

Gold prices settled below $1,300 an ounce on Thursday, suffering from their largest one-day percentage decline since early July, after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested that an interest-rate hike was likely before the end of the year. December gold fell $21.60, or 1.6%, to settle at $1,294.80 an ounce. That was the lowest finish since Aug. 24, according to FactSet data.

