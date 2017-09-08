Goldman’s head of commodities to exit bank

Goldman Sachs ‘ head of commodities trading Greg Agran will leave the firm, according to the Wall Street Journal citing an internal memo. His departure comes after the investment bank suffered a 40% plunge in fixed-income trading–a bread-and-butter business for the organization. Agran is a 26-year veteran at the investment bank run by CEO Lloyd Blankfein. Commodities trading in particular is close to Blankfein’s heart, who hailed from J. Aron, the commodities focused outfit acquired by Goldman in 1981. Agran spent five years as head of the unit.

