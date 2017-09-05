Goldman’s stock contributes 50 points to Dow’s 250-point slump

The Dow Jones Industrial Average early Tuesday was trading more than 250 points lower, with the bulk of that downturn driven by declines in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and United Technologies Corp. Goldman’s shares alone were slicing 50 points from the Dow in early morning trade, off $7.44, or 3.3%. United Tech’s stock was off $5.85, or about 5%, after the industrial conglomerate said late Monday it had reached a deal to buy airplane-parts maker Rockwell Collins Inc. for $23 billion. United Tech rival, Boeing Co.’s shares were also trading firmly lower in the wake of the merger news. Meanwhile, insurer Travelers Inc. also pushed the equity gauge down. Its shares were off $3.57, or 3%, as Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 storm and nearing Florida. A $1 move in the price-weighted Dow equates to a 6.89-point swing in the average. Heightened tensions between the West and North Korea were cited as the main reason behind the market’s retreat after Pyongyang tested a hydrogen bomb over the weekend. Other benchmarks were trading in decline as well. Most recently, the Dow was down 240 points, or 1% at 21,748, while the S&P 500 index was off 1.1% at 2,450, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.4% at 6,344.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story