Goldman’s stock delivers 30-point boost to Dow industrials

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained some upward thrust Wednesday afternoon, with blue chips scoring a boost from Goldman Sachs. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , the world’s most prominent investment bank, were up about $4.04, or 1.8%, contributing nearly 30 points to the price-weighted gauge. Each $1 move in the benchmark translates to a 6.84-point swing. Broadly speaking, financials, including Goldman, were benefiting from better-than-expected economic reports, including private-sector job growth at 237,000 in August, well above estimates for 185,000 and an update on U.S. economic growth showing U.S. GDP grew at a 3% pace in the second quarter. Those upbeat reports may support another rate hike for the Federal Reserve before the end of the year, market participants are betting. Higher rates tends to be a boon to a bank’s lending models. Shares of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. were tilting higher, up 0.8%, while a broad gauge of the financial sector, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF were the best performer among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors early Wednesday. More broadly, the S&P 500 index was up 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 1% higher on the day.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story