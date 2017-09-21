GoPro shares bounce back after three-day losing streak

Shares of GoPro Inc. were soaring 6% Thursday morning, bouncing back after losing 7.5% over the past three days. That led a a week-to-date drop of 2.4%, while the S&P 500 gained less than 1%. Shares of GoPro have gained 28% in the past month, outperforming the S&P 500 , which gained 3%. GoPro’s stock closed at a 10.5 month high on Sept. 15, at a price of $11.52.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story