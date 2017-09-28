GoPro shows off new Hero6, Fusion cameras

GoPro Inc. showed off two new cameras Thursday as the company approaches an important holiday season. Chief Executive Nick Woodman took the stage at an event in San Francisco and showed off a new 360-degree camera called Fusion that can record spherical video and costs $699, with shipments starting in November. Woodman also introduced the new Hero 6 camera, the latest in GoPro’s core line of action cameras, and focused on the camera’s ability to quickly upload footage to a smartphone. The Hero 6 is available now for $499, and can be bundled with GoPro’s Karma drone for $1,199. GoPro has suffered in the last two holiday shopping seasons, after Woodman admitted to a poor pricing decision on the Hero 4 in 2015 and the company faced production issues with new products last year. GoPro stock, which topped $90 a share after its initial public offering, has dropped to lower than $10 a share at times in the past year amid the fallout from lackluster sales. Shares were down 1.4% at $11.53 as the consumer-facing product launch event ended Thursday; GoPro also planned a conference call with investors and analysts later in the day.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story