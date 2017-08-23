Guess jumps 14% after earnings beat

Guess Inc. produced nearly twice the profit that it expected in the second quarter, and shares zoomed higher in late trading Wednesday after the results were announced. The clothing retailer reported net income of $15.2 million, or 18 cents a share, on sales of $573.7 million, up from $545 million in the same quarter a year ago. After adjusting for impairment charges and income tax, the company claimed earnings of 19 cents a share, up from 15 cents a share the year before. Analysts on average expected adjusted earnings of 10 cents a share on sales of $559 million, according to FactSet, and Guess had guided for adjusted profit of 8 cents to 11 cents a share on revenue of $556 million to $567 million. Executives credited the performance to revenue gains in Europe and Asia as well as cost reductions in the supply chain, and increased full-year guidance. After closing with a 0.9% gain at $12.48, Guess shares jumped about 14% to top $14 in late trading.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story