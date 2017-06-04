Herbalife to lower its quarterly sales outlook: report

Herbalife Ltd. will lower its current-quarter sales outlook before the market opens Monday, according to a report Sunday night by CNBC. According to the report, Herbalife now expects revenue to be 1.5% less than forecast, and volume points — a key sales figure — 3% below estimates. The company reportedly blamed new FTC rules as well as soft sales in Mexico. Last week, Herbalife named Richard Goudis its new chief executive. Herbalife shares were down slightly in after-hours trading Sunday night, but are up more than 53% this year, compared to the S&P 500’s 9% gain year-to-date.

