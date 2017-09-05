Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats on earnings after spin-off, shares gain

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 5 mins ago

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. beat quarterly earnings expectations after spinning off some software assets, and shares received a boost in late trading Tuesday. The enterprise-focused arm of the split-apart Hewlett-Packard Co. revealed fiscal third-quarter earnings of 15 cents per share for continuing operations, down from $1.43 a share a year ago, on revenue of $8.2 billion. After adjusting for the charges related to HPE’s long restructuring process and other factors, the company claimed adjusted earnings of 31 cents a share. Analysts on average expected earnings of 26 cents a share on revenue of $7.5 billion, according to FactSet. HPE also adjusted its full-year forecast with the software spin-off completed, projecting that it will end the fiscal year with a GAAP loss of 7 to 11 cents a share and an adjusted profit of $1.36 to $1.40 a share, with the large discrepancy coming from separation costs, restructuring charges and other costs. HPE shares gained about 4% in immediate late trading after the announcement, topping $14.50 after closing the session with a 1.9% decline at $14.04.

