Hewlett Packard Enterprise to lay off 5,000 workers, Bloomberg reports

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. plans to cut about 10% of its staff, or 5,000 workers, Bloomberg News reported Thursday evening based on anonymous sources. HPE has been in constant flux since Chief Executive Meg Whitman split the former Hewlett-Packard in two in 2015, creating the business-focused company she runs and HP Inc. , the consumer-focused printer and personal-computer business. After HPE’s most recent earnings report, which came on the heels of a spin-off of much of HPE’s software business, Whitman said HPE was about to enter into a new program called HPE Next to “simplify how we work.” HPE shares gained 0.7% in late trading Thursday, after closing with a 1.2% gain at $13.79.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story