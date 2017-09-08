House committee to hold hearing on Equifax data breach

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing on the Equifax data breach that was disclosed on Thursday. Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a Texas Republican, said the breach was “very serious and very troubling” and that consumers deserve answers. Hensarling said a date would be set for the hearing later.
