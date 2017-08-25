Hurricane Harvey upgraded to Category 4

Hurricane Harvey has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of up to 129 miles and hour. The hurricane is barreling down on the Gulf of Mexico and is set to be the first substantial hurricane to hit Texas since Hurricane Ike hit the Gulf Coast in 2008 and may be the first to make landfall in about 47 years. Category 4 storms have sustained winds ranging from 131 to 155 mph and can cause catastrophic property damage.

