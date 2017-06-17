In One Chart: Everyone’s asking San Francisco: Can you see a bubble if you’re in a bubble?

The spreading grip of the technology sector on the San Francisco Bay Area means the boom reaches to every service sector that well-paid techies consume. But what that really means is that when a tech boom becomes a bubble, it’s a real-estate bubble, a restaurant bubble, a luxury-vehicle bubble, even a public-services bubble, writes Charles Hugh Smith.



Read Full Story