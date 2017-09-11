In One Chart: Here are the countries whose wealthy stash their riches in offshore havens

The rich use offshore tax havens when they live near Switzerland, are from a country stocked with natural resources or from one wracked with political and economic instability.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- S&P 500 logs 31st closing record of 2017 as stock market bounces in ‘relief rally’ - September 11, 2017
- S&P 500 ends at record high as major U.S. stock indexes rally over 1% - September 11, 2017
- White House will extensively study ways to protect data after Equifax breach: Sanders - September 11, 2017