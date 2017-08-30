Instagram confirms hack that could be behind Bieber nude photos

At least one hacker stole personal information, including phone numbers and email addresses, from high-profile user accounts, Facebook Inc.’s Instagram said late Wednesday. The hacker or hackers exploited a bug in the system that has since been fixed, Instagram said. No account passwords were exposed and Instagram is “running a thorough investigation,” the spokesperson added. The company believes the hack targeted the high-profile users and “out of an abundance of caution” is notifying verified account holders. Earlier this week, the account of celebrity singer and actress Selena Gomez was hacked, and several nude photos of fellow celebrity Justin Bieber were posted on her account.

