J. Crew names James Brett as incoming CEO

J. Crew Group Inc. said late Monday that James Brett will become chief executive of the retailer in July. Brett arrives at J. Crew from Williams-Sonoma Inc. , where he headed the company’s West Elm brand. Brett succeeds J. Crew’s Millard Drexler, who will continue as chairman of the company. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 0.4% to $46.81 after hours

