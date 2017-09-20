John Deere recalls 25,000 lawn tractors for a ‘crash hazard’

Deere & Co. recalled about 25,000 lawn tractors, and 500 transmissions sold as parts, because the transmissions can fail, posing “a crash hazard.” The company said there have been no reports of incidents or injuries. The recall involves John Deere model D105 tractors made in the U.S., sold from February 2016 through July 2017 at John Deere dealers, Home Depot and Lowe’s stores nationwide for about $1,500. The service transmissions were sold by John Deere dealers from March 2016 through August 2017 for about $300. Deere’s stock, which tacked on 0.7% in afternoon trade, have slipped 1.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.8%.

