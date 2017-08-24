Key Words: Congressman blasts Trump, Icahn over ‘profiting off of the public trust’

Virginia Rep. Don Beyer went on an extensive tweetstorm late Thursday, accusing President Donald Trump and billionaire investor Carl Icahn of “profiting off of the public trust and taxpayer dollars” and denouncing the lack of White House oversight.
