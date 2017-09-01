Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain had some choice words for President Donald Trump in a blistering op-ed published just as Congress is getting ready to come back from vacation and face a host of important deadlines.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- London Markets: FTSE 100 ends higher for 3rd day in row as manufacturing gauge hits 4-month high - September 1, 2017
- Key Words: McCain rips ‘poorly informed’ Trump in blistering op-ed - September 1, 2017
- Russian hacking of back-end voting systems more extensive than previously disclosed: report - September 1, 2017