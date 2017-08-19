Mr. President, apologize. That’s what the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, says President Donald Trump should do in the wake of his responses to the violence in Charlottesville.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Mitt Romney has some constructive criticism for Trump after Charlottesville - August 19, 2017
- Key Words: Some Confederate monuments are from the 19th century, and some are from the 20th - August 19, 2017
- Market Snapshot: Stock market’s record-setting rally at risk as doubts grow over Trump agenda - August 19, 2017