Key Words: Paul Ryan: Trump ‘messed up’ on Charlottesville response

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Monday that President Donald Trump “messed up” in his response last week to the violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Americans can learn from Jerry Lewis and his refusal to retire in his 90s - August 21, 2017
- The ‘Great American Eclipse’ cost companies nearly $700 million in lost productivity - August 21, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: A week after fiery comments, Trump calls for peace, end of bigotry - August 21, 2017