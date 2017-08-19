‘Let’s at least draw a line between the statues that were put up in the civil-rights era vs. the Civil War era,’ suggests Lehigh University professor.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Mitt Romney has some constructive criticism for Trump after Charlottesville - August 19, 2017
- Key Words: Some Confederate monuments are from the 19th century, and some are from the 20th - August 19, 2017
- Market Snapshot: Stock market’s record-setting rally at risk as doubts grow over Trump agenda - August 19, 2017