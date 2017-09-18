Lithium and battery-themed ETF jumps to six-year high

An exchange-traded fund dedicated to lithium miners and battery producers surged on Monday, advancing to a multiyear high on volume that was many times its daily average. The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF advanced 1.7% to $38.50, hitting its highest level since August 2011, according to FactSet data. More than 1.9 million shares exchanged hands, well above the fund’s 30-day average, which is less than 440,000. Thus far this year, the ETF has advanced more than 58%. It has also seen inflows of $325.6 million year to date, bringing its total assets to $555.2 million. The fund’s largest holding is FMC Corp. , which comprises more than 23% of the portfolio. FMC’s shares rose 2% on Monday. Tesla Inc. , representing about 5.6% of the portfolio, saw its stock gain 1.2%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move.



