London Markets: FTSE 100 heads for weekly win as banks take center stage

U.K. stocks are wavering around the flatline Friday, with Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland shares on the move after a flurry of settlement moves by the U.S. Department of Justice send ripples through the bank sector.
